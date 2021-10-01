Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Justin Lockwood Acquires 5,000 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Justin Lockwood bought 5,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,250 ($48,667.36).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.75) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 609.78 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 774.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 733.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

