Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS MARZF opened at $1.14 on Friday. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

