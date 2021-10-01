Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MARUY shares. Mizuho raised Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marubeni from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

MARUY stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $93.20.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

