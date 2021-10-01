Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Update

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of MIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 325,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,986. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter worth $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,339,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

