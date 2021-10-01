Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein the company is planning to operate four drilling rigs throughout the remainder of 2021. It has a plan of turning 49 gross operated wells to sales this year. The company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. Notably, Matador has strong cost-control initiatives, which is expected to boost its bottom line. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. Its cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.41.

Matador Resources stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.44.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.