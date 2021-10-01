Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,186 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Materion by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Materion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $68.64 on Friday. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

