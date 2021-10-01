Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.
MTTR stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Matterport has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
