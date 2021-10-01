Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

TSE MMX opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$826.94 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

