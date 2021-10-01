MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.40 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $730,372.84 and approximately $180,359.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,350.46 or 1.00245339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00079474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00366945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.65 or 0.00683089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00229609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

