McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

