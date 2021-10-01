McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Billion

Brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $62.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.12 billion and the highest is $63.34 billion. McKesson posted sales of $60.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $251.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $260.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.38. The stock had a trading volume of 788,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

