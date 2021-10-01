McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

