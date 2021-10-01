MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) & Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Financial Contrast

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Campbell Soup and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 1 6 1 0 2.00 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Campbell Soup currently has a consensus price target of $46.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Campbell Soup and MeaTech 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $8.48 billion 1.49 $1.00 billion $2.98 14.03 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 11.82% 30.73% 7.53% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Campbell Soup beats MeaTech 3D on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

