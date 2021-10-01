Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 78.4% in September

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 73.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

