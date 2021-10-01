MediShares (MDS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, MediShares has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $1.03 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

