MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,679.40 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.70 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,588.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,794.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,588.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

