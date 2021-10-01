Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $89,000 in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

SIFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

