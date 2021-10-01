Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 10,997 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.03 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

