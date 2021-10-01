Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 413,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 294,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.60. 10,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,127. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

