Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

LMT traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $346.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,720. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.57 and a 200-day moving average of $371.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.