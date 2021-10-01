Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.65.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $771.95. 574,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,744,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $720.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.24 billion, a PE ratio of 405.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

