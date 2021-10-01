Metaverse ETP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,798.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $180,798.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.24 or 0.06883089 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00107500 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,055,590 coins and its circulating supply is 79,055,492 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

