Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$61.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MX. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.09.

TSE:MX opened at C$58.37 on Monday. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$30.26 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.6899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.91%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

