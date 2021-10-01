MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.20% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 226,421 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $65.10 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,032 shares of company stock valued at $912,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

