Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

