Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.60.

MU stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

