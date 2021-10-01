Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

MU opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

