Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45-7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.
MU stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. 289,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,879,754. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.
In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.