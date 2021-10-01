Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45-7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.

MU stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. 289,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,879,754. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.