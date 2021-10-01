Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

MDWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. Midwest has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Midwest will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Midwest by 10.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Midwest by 23.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Midwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Midwest by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Midwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

