MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Cap of $33.31 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and approximately $261,335.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00006457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00367381 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00853926 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,779,113 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.