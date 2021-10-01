Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Mina has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $86.73 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00009333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00101234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00134293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.45 or 1.00129762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.25 or 0.06703682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 251,972,579 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.