Mint Club Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $29,456.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

