Mirror Protocol Hits Market Cap of $233.19 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00006261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $233.19 million and $24.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

