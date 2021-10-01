Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Tops $43.63 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $43.63 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.26 or 0.00379692 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

