Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MIELF stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

