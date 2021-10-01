Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Kirkland Lake Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KL. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL opened at $41.59 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KL shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

