Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,574 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.