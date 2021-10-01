Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

