Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,641 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,608 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 264,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.