Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 54,702 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,702 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,319,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after acquiring an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

