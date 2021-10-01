Molson Coors Beverage Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

