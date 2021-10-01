Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $81,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.