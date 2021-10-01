Moneytoken Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Moneytoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Moneytoken has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $8,618.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00116270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00205932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Moneytoken Profile

Moneytoken (IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,423,186 coins. The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken . The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneytoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneytoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

