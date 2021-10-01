MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 1.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

MDB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,846. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.51 and a 52-week high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,930.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,297,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

