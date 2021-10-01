Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.2% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. 429,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,873,932. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

