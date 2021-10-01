Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 7.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.74. 1,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.