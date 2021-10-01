Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $44,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.88. 3,701,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,513,165. The firm has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

