Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,280 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

