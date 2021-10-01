Moon Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Moon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for about 1.1% of Moon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.05. 8,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.28 and its 200-day moving average is $357.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.00 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.