Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,232.28

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,232.28 ($29.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,390 ($31.23). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,385 ($31.16), with a volume of 78,265 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,474.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,232.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

